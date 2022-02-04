WWE star Hulk Hogan appearing at Superhero Car Show & Comic Con

The legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan will be joining celebrity guests including Ewan McGregor, Paul Bettany, Stephen Amell, and more at Freeman Expo Hall in August.

SAN ANTONIO — The Superhero Car Show and Comic Con announced the addition of WWE legend Hulk Hogan to their star-studded lineup. Hogan will appear Thursday, August 4 and Friday, August 5 at the Freeman Expo Hall in San Antonio.

Hogan, a world-renowned wrestler, actor, and television personality, gained recognition in the 80’s as the headliner for the former World Wrestling Federation’s (WWF) annual event, WrestleMania. He has appeared in films including “Rocky III,” “No Holds Barred,” “Mr. Nanny,” “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” “Spy Hard,” and “The A-Team.”

The 4-day interactive pop culture festival will showcase legendary cars from your favorite Hollywood movies and TV, and have special guest appearances from celebrities, professional wrestlers, and more.

Thursday, August 4th 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday, August 5th 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Hogan joins other celebrity guests including Ewan McGregor, Paul Bettany, Giancarlo Esposito, “Encanto” star Diane Guerrero, Tony Parker and John O'Hurley.

Hulk Hogan photos & autographs are now on sale at https://pmxevents.com/.

