WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio

Fans from all over showed up in San Antonio to watch their favorite wrestlers.

SAN ANTONIO — The WWE was in town for a couple of shows over the weekend, bringing people from all over the United States to the Alamodome.

KENS 5 photographer Jeff Johnsey caught up with some wrestling stars and their fans.

More than 51,000 fans showed up at the Alamodome on Saturday to see the WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to keep the WWE Universal championship, while other matches had plenty of punishing action.

More results:

Sami Zayn betrays The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes wins the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Rhea Ripley wins the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Bianca Belair def. Alexa Bliss to RETAIN her RAW Women's Championship.

Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match (After the match, Uncle Howdy attacks LA Knight).

