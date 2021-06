SAN ANTONIO — Are you ready to rumble? WWE's Monday Night Raw is coming to San Antonio this summer, and tickets go on sale on Friday morning.

The show will be held at the AT&T Center on August 16, with Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton and many others on the card. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and the AT&T Center at 10 a.m. on June 11, starting at $20.