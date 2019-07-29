COLUMBIA, Md. — Get ready for the 'Woodstock 50' celebration at the Merriweather Post Pavilion the week of August 16th.

Last week, Howard County officials confirmed that they are working to move the festival to the outdoor amphitheater.

RELATED: Howard County officials work to bring 'Woodstock 50' to Maryland

That's if everything goes as planned. Tickets to the event are reportedly going free and will be released sometime in the next few days, TMZ reports.

The event is scheduled to be held from Aug.16-18 and is being billed as a benefit concert.

RELATED: Another Woodstock 50 problem: Jay-Z pulls out, AP source says

Those in attendance will be encouraged to donate to charity.

The lineup for the festival hasn't been announced yet.

This comes after several notable artists, including JAY-Z, pulled out of performing at the three-day anniversary festival.