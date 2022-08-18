'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' cast members to visit San Antonio for September screening

Of course, lots of sugary treats are being promised for the screening.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio movie lovers have a golden ticket of an opportunity to watch a Hollywood classic while sitting alongside two members of the original cast.

Actors Paris Themmen and Julie Dawn Cole – otherwise remembered as rambunctious Mike TeaVee and materialistic Veruca Salt in the 1971 Gene Wilder-starring adventure "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – will visit on Sept. 5 for a screening of the film at Alamo Drafthouse Park North. It's part of multistate tour that will also make stops in Corpus Christi, Austin and Dallas after setting out from Houston.

The screenings will be followed with a chance for audience members to ask Themmen and Cole about their experiences venturing into a world of pure imagination. Of course, you're encouraged to dress up in your sugary-best costume inspired by the film, while the bravest of souls can compete in a karaoke contest.

And – parents be warned – the Drafthouse is promising "lots and lots and LOTS of candy. Naturally.

Come with me, and you'll be in a wooorld of pure imagination ... and a theater with two of the original kids from WILLY... Posted by Alamo Drafthouse San Antonio on Thursday, August 18, 2022

"Willy Wonks & the Chocolate Factory" remains the biggest credit on both Themmen and Cole's resumes, though the latter went on to have a prolific TV career.

Meanwhile, Hollywood isn't done with the world of oompa loompas and chocolatey magnificence. An origin story for the beguiling choco-isseur, titled simply "Wonka," is in development with director Paul King of "Paddington" fame at the helm and Timothee Chalamet in the lead role. It's due out sometime in late 2023.