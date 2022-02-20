Willie Nelson's San Antonio shows canceled

The indoor shows are being canceled until the COVID situation improves, his rep told Billboard magazine.

Willie Nelson & Family concerts scheduled for next month at the Majestic Theatre have been canceled. Those who have tickets will receive an automatic refund, the venue said in a post on Facebook.

The shows were set for March 21 and 22 in downtown San Antonio. Other indoor shows were also canceled in Nashville and New Orleans, but his March 14 Houston show is still on, according to Nelson's website.

Nelson's publicist shared the reason behind the cancellations with Billboard.

“We are canceling our indoor headline shows until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance,” his rep said via a statement to the American music and entertainment magazine. “When we are able, we will look to make up shows when possible.”

A check of other upcoming performances shows a total of nine being canceled going through the end of April.

"Patrons will receive an automatic refund. Please contact your point of purchase for more information," the Majestic Theatre said last Thursday.

Billboard also reported Nelson still has several outdoor shows on the books – including his annual Luck Reunion show on March 17, which is held at Nelson’s ranch outside of Austin.

On February 11, the country music legend announced his upcoming new album on orange vinyl is available by pre-order. It's called "A Beautiful Time" and is exclusively being sold by Barnes & Noble.