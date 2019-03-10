SAN ANTONIO — These dachshunds are ready to run!

Retama is once again hosting Dachtoberfest in 2019. The event takes place on October 26, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Costume contests will start at 11:00 a.m. and races start at 12:30 a.m. with the senior races. You can sign up your dog for the races here.

The best part is that all friendly dogs are welcome at the event. Retama says all dogs must remain on a leash and on track level at all times and owners are responsible for dog waste cleanup.

Admission price for all guests is $3.

