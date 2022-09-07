Who is Bad Bunny? An icon, some may say

Who is this icon that's taking over the city of San Antonio Sept. 7 at the Alamodome? We break it down for you.

SAN ANTONIO — You may have heard of Bad Bunny or even one of his songs, but who is he really? Let's do a deep dive.

Bad Bunny, who's real name is Benito Antonio Martinez, is a Latin artist who hit sound waves on SoundCloud when he was 14. He music captured the attention of DJ Luian's who signed him to his record label, Hear this Music, according to Wikipedia.

In 2016, his song Soy Peor landed on the Billboards Hot Latin Songs chart at No. 19. After several more hit songs, he became the host of Trap Kingz, which is Beats first Spanish-language show.

In 2020, he performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, and released an album Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana that featured many artists such as Daddy Yankee, Nengo Flow and others. At the end of the artist, he said he would be retiring after releasing one more album.

He is currently on his 'World Hottest Tour' tour and will be performing at the Alamodome Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. He will then continue on to Arlington and then California.

His top five songs on Spotify (with their respective streams) are:

Me Porto Bonito (650,974,9666) Titi Me Pregunto (563,428,910) Efecto (433,929,887) Ojitos Lindos (525,654,379) Moscow Mule (457,555,534)

Fans are ready for a night of reggaeton and good vibes.

can’t sleep. bad bunny is in san antonio. we’re breathing the same air rn — 𝒶𝓁𝓎𝓈𝓈𝒶 (@uhlyssaaaaaa) September 6, 2022

i know everyone sleeping like this tonight for bad bunny pic.twitter.com/ycIlNbe2Zn — ᵉˡ ᵗᵒⁿʸ (@atonyg45) September 7, 2022

Everyone in San Antonio hunting bad bunny like he is a rare Pokémon — Cisco (@ciscooo24) September 6, 2022

“Let’s go get some Starbucks and listen to Bad Bunny in my car” >>>> pic.twitter.com/yiKoegpbAw — soycrisdelaghetto ™️ (@soycrisdelageto) September 1, 2022

Bad bunny holding the Mexican flag 🇲🇽 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B1jYaQuWsB — 𝑮𝒊𝒐 🇲🇽 (@Palace_gio) August 30, 2022