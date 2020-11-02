TEXAS, USA — Six couples will head to Whataburger locations around Texas on Valentine’s Day to put an (onion) ring on the fingers of their loved ones in a “Whatawedding.”

The couples won Whataburger’s Whatawedding contest and will have actual weddings or vow renewal ceremonies at Whataburger locations around the state.

One couple, Sharon Arteaga and Dylan Welch, of Corpus Christi, also won a cash prize of $5,000 for a honeymoon. They will have their wedding broadcast live on Whataburger’s YouTube channel at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The other winning couples are Lesley McCloy and Devin Myler, Tayler Hatcher and Geoffrey Martin, Viviane Huynh and Colton Jung, Matt and Jullie Gray and Amy Moss and Xander Leatherwood.

“Nothing says love at first bite like wedding bells at Whataburger, and we can’t wait to celebrate a couple of love stories with some of our very own Whataburger super-fans,” ­­ Whataburger Vice President, Human Resources and Brand Communication Pam Cox said in a press release.

The weddings will be held at Whataburger locations in San Antonio, College Station, Corpus Christi, Houston, Grand Prairie, and Fort Worth.

The Whataweddings will include a meal, a photographer, orange and white decorations, an officiant and a select number of guests. The winning Corpus Christi couple will get upgrades that include a floral and video package.