WATCH LIVE: TakeOff, Migos rapper shot dead | Update from Houston police

TakeOff was shot and killed Tuesday at a Houston bowling alley.

HOUSTON — Lawrenceville native and famed rapper TakeOff died early Tuesday in downtown Houston, according to the Associated Press.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, popularly known as TakeOff, was part of the Atlanta-based trio Migos. A representative told the AP TakeOff died in a shooting outside a bowling alley early Tuesday morning. He was 28.

Houston authorities are still currently piecing together what led up to the deadly shooting and have scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. EST.

Here's what we know about the shooting, so far:

Who is TakeOff?

TakeOff, whose legal name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was a 28-year-old rapper and member of the Grammy-nominated group Migos.

TakeOff was the youngest member of the Atlanta-based group which also featured his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset. The family ensemble gained notoriety with their 2013 hit "Versace" and continued their claim to fame with the 2016 Billboard chart-topper "Bad and Boujee."

The group was originally founded in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where TakeOff was born and raised.

What happened?

Officers were called to a shooting at 1200 Polk in downtown Houston where they found one victim, according to Houston's police department. The call came just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police arrived at 810 Billiards & Bowling where dozens of people were on a balcony outside of the third-floor bowling alley.

Two others were hurt in the shooting, with other people driving them to the hospital, according to police.

How did TakeOff die?

A representative confirmed to the AP that TakeOff was the victim found dead. His representative said the rapper died in a shooting.

Security guards in the area heard the shots but did not see who fired the shots, according to Houston police.

Authorities have not offered any other details.

Suspects in TakeOff's death

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, no arrests have been made in the rapper's death.

Authorities are expected to provide an update on the case at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.