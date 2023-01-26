Royal Rumble arrives at the Alamodome this weekend

Here's what is on tap for the Alamo City this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — This weekend has something for everyone in San Antonio—gamers, wrestling fans, classic music appreciators and comedy lovers. Read on for our picks of the biggest things happening in town.

WWE royalty comes to San Antonio

One of the largest events in pro wrestling, Royal Rumble, returns to the Alamodome this weekend in a spectacle expected to be attended by thousands. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens are headlining the Saturday event, competing for bragging rights and the title.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $25. Buy here.

Where: The Alamodome (100 Montana St.)

Agarita teams up with Ballet San Antonio

Lovers of both classical music and ballet dance will be in for a treat this weekend when Agarita, the local chamber ensemble, partners with performers from Ballet San Antonio for a concert inspired by dance choreography and featuring the music of Brahms and Chopin.

When: Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend. Reserve seats ahead of time here.

Where: McAllister Auditorium at San Antonio College (1300 San Pedro Ave.)

San Antonio’s youngest musicians put on a show

The Youth Orchestras of San Antonio's symphony and wind ensemble will perform works from Bach, Brahms and Tchaikovsky at its annual winter showcase. The Sunday concert will also feature guest soloist Martin McCain, a bass trombonist who teaches at Texas State University.

When: Sunday, at 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $5. Buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin (100 Auditorium Circle)

Gaming meets live music in the Alamo City

In San Antonio this weekend you’ll be able to find video game tournaments, cosplayers and exciting concerts all in one place.

Super Bitfest celebrates gaming-inspired music from a variety of genres, and will feature the likes of Triforce Quartet, Mega Ran and Roshi, among other artists. Kids under 10 get in free, and if you can unleash your inner cosplayer for a chance to win prices.

When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $13. Buy here.

Where: Shrine Auditorium (901 North Loop 1604)

Jo Koy brings the laughs

Tacoma-born comedian Jo Koy got his start nearly 30 years ago in Las Vegas, and has since gone on to appear on “Chelsea Lately,” sell out live shows and anchor his own Netflix stand-up specials. He also recently led his first feature film, the 2022 comedy “Easter Sunday.” This weekend he’ll be at the AT&T Center amid a string of Texas shows.

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $51. Buy here.

Where: AT&T Center (1 AT&T Center Parkway)

