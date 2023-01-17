Visit a wildlife festival or celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in San Antonio this weekend

Here's what's on tap this weekend around the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — The first month of January continues apace, and we've got events for arts-lovers of all kinds, including concerts, stage plays, and free events prioritizing education and community.

Read on for our picks of the biggest happenings around San Antonio for this weekend.

Briscoe festival makes post-pandemic return

The downtown western art museum launched its Wild West Wildlife Festival in 2019, but it's been on hold ever since due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This weekend marks return, inviting San Antonio families to a day of crafts, storytelling, and even “interactions with native wildlife” of Texas and beyond.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Briscoe Western Art Museum (210 West Market St.)

Stories of Black resilience on the Public Theater stage

Helmed by Texas-born guest director Ann James, the Public’s upcoming production of “Nina Simone: Four Women” will explore the iconic singer’s activist impact through the journeys of four Black women. Friday will mark the show’s regional premiere, and San Antonio musician Debra Elana stars as Simone.

When: Opens Friday and runs through Feb. 12

Cost: $45 for adults, $15 for kids, $30 for students, military members, first responders, and adults 60 and up. Buy here.

Where: The Public Theater of San Antonio (800 West Ashby Pl.)

Celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year

A two-day event will be held on the far north side to mark the Lunar New Year, which in 2023 will be recognized as a year of the water rabbit. Asian cultures of all kinds are invited to Rolling Oaks Mall near Live Oak, where there will be dance, music, martial arts, food and other cultural showcases.

When: Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Rolling Oaks Mall (6909 North Loop 1604 East)

Celebrate San Antonio diversity and engagement

Kicked off by the return of an in-person MLK Day march, DreamWeek will continue this weekend with various events in Alamo City celebrating artists of color, exploring Bexar County’s role in Black history and encouraging residents to find their own creative side along with other members of their community.

When: DreamWeek runs through Jan. 29, with events at various times. Find a full calendar here.

Cost: Most events free to attend.

Where: Various locations around San Antonio. Find a full calendar of events here.

A new musical sound at Hemisfair

San Antonio saxophonist Noah Peterson, who has performed with various local groups as well as a solo act, is set to debut an electro-cumbia set that fuses “traditional and new music” into “a vibrant new genre.” Peterson touts the music as “exciting and guaranteed to make your body move,” so be sure to bring along your dancing shoes. The concert is free, and will be held outside Magik Theatre at Hemisfair.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Where: Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair (434 South Alamo St.)

