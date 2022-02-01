Vivaldi receives a balletic twist and homegrown rock takes over Paper Tiger this weekend in San Antonio

It'll still be frosty this weekend in the Alamo City. Here are some ways to warm up with the family.

SAN ANTONIO — Celebrate Mardi Gras the Alamo City way

Fiesta is still a few weeks away, but San Antonians can get the party started early when Mardi Gras spirit takes over the river.

The city says the River Walk will become “a floating Mardi Gras celebration,” complete with costumed enthusiasts, live entertainment, art vendors and savory food truck offerings. Make sure to bring your family out Saturday afternoon for the event’s official river parade.

When: Events all weekend, river parade begins Saturday at 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: San Antonio River Walk.

Join in conversations about Native American art

An annual symposium dedicated to panel discussions and lectures about the evolution of Native American culture returns this weekend to the San Antonio Museum of Art.

2022 will mark the 24th iteration of the “Mays Symposium: Contemporary Perspectives on Native American Art,” which seeks to “provide greater context, understanding and inclusivity through fresh insights into the personal and societal narratives” embraced and challenged by indigenous artists. Wendy Red Star, a Portland-based creator whose work is being featured in a SAMA showcase this season, is one of this year’s featured speakers.

When: Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Cost: Tickets range from $5 to $50, depending on if attendees are students and members, and on how many days they plan to attend. Buy tickets here.

Where: San Antonio Museum of Art (200 West Jones Ave.), as well as online.

What else you should know: Masks are strongly encouraged for in-person events.

Ballet returns to the Tobin

You’ve heard Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” compositions, but the Ballet Conservatory of South Texas is giving San Antonio an entirely new way to experience the iconic musical works this weekend.

The group is bringing a “neoclassical, stylized ballet” take on Vivaldi’s music, which is used “to express the beauty and essence of the transition of the seasons.” And you have two chances to catch it.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: $28.50 for adults, $23.50 for children 12 and under.

Where: The Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

What else you should know: The Tobin is requiring masks of attendees whenever not in their seat.

Alamo City rock takes over Paper Tiger

Looking for a way to avoid the Sunday scaries while supporting local artists? A quartet of San Antonio groups who specialize in blending Latino sound with punk-rock spirit – Piñata Protest, Fea, Ratas En Zelo and Monstruo Bohemio – are joining forces for a head-banger of a live show this weekend.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $12 for advance tickets, $15 at the door. Buy here.

Where: Paper Tiger (2410 North St. Mary’s St.).

What else you should know: Paper Tiger is currently enforcing face masks when not eating or drinking, as well as social distancing.

Get your funny bone tickled downtown

The Grammy- and Emmy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro is bringing her unique brand of deadpan humor to the Tobin Center Sunday evening, having recently starred in Zack Snyder’s horror-actioneer “Army of the Dead” and guested on several of the biggest talk shows in the country.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.50. Buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall, at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

What else you should know: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours is required to attend the show.