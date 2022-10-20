YOSA kicks off a new season, and other things happening in San Antonio this weekend

Here's what else is on tap for this weekend around town.

SAN ANTONIO — Catch a classic at the Woodlawn

It’s the last weekend to catch Alice Walker’s classic story “The Color Purple” on the stage of the northwest-side Woodlawn Theater. The story tracks Celie’s experiences growing up in Georgia, from an abusive childhood into an adulthood where she finds grace and redemption through a community of Black women.

Walker’s novel won her the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1983, and the Woodlawn’s production is directed by local theater mainstay Darcell Bios.

When: Runs through Sunday.

Cost: Tickets are $18 for children and students, $32 for adults, $26 for first responders and military members. Information on how to buy here.

Where: Woodlawn Theatre (1920 Fredericksburg Road).

Agarita launches this fall's outdoor concerts

The local four-member ensemble will bring its mobile Humble Hall shows to the south side’s Tandem San Antonio, where they’ll play free orchestral music to community members on what’s expected to be a comfortable Sunday afternoon.

When: Sunday, at 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Tandem San Antonio (310 Riverside Dr.).

YOSA teams up with the Briscoe for first show

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio tees off its 2022-’23 season by collaborating with the Briscoe museum for a concert inspired by the anthems and grandeur of the American West.

This weekend’s “Frontiers” show features acclaimed Boston-born flutist Mimi Stillman as a guest performer, and showcases Aaron Copland’s musical rendition of the Billy the Kid legend.

When: Sunday, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $18; buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle)

“Menopause the Musical” celebrates sisterhood with comedy and song

Making one of just two Texas stops for its current tour, this long-running stage show centered on “four women at a lingerie sale” puts a parody-flavored twist on classic ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s tunes while celebrating womanhood. The show has visited everywhere from Las Vegas and France to Malaysia and Brazil.

When: Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $24.50; buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

Mesoamerican culture is on full display

San Antonio artist Andy Villareal’s vibrant, abstract expressions of Mayan society will be on display during an opening-night reception at the northwest-side gallery Bihl Haus Arts. Villareal’s silk screen sprints will be showcased alongside larger works using wood as their canvass, depicting everything from warriors and kings to jaguars and pyramids.

When: “Galactic Mayan Warriors” opens Saturday night, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend; register here.