Attend a Pride parade, groove out at miniFEST and get down at Jungle Boogie Nights this weekend in San Antonio

It's the first weekend of summer, and there's plenty of goings-on across the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Groove to local artists at miniFEST

Astro Current, JoHo holmes and Above My Enemy are some of the musical artists set to perform at the latest San Antonio miniFEST, scheduled for Friday night at Paper Tiger. True to its name, miniFEST brings the atmosphere of a miniature music festival to the heart of San Antonio “for an evening of music, art and community.”

When: Friday, from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Cost: $24.89 for in-person tickets, $22.99 for livestream admission. Buy here.

Where: Paper Tiger (2410 North St. Mary’s St.).

A yacht-rock legend visits the Tobin

Ahead of the streaming debut of the new documentary about his life, “American Pie” crooner Don McLean will be drinkin’ whiskey and rye at the Tobin Friday night, performing some of his biggest hits from the last half-century of music.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has seen his songs covered extensively over the years, and McLean has also been honored with lifetime achievement awards while collaborating with popular contemporary artists like Drake and Weird Al Yankovic.

When: Friday, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $19.71 to $125. Buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

Learn about Black history the San Antonio way

The Black History River Tour – an ongoing initiative by the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum – is next scheduled for Friday evening, on what’s sure to be a warm but beautiful night on the river. Lasting about an hour and 40 minutes, the tour takes guests “on a thought-provoking mental journey through time” to learn about the impact of African Americans.

When: Friday, at 6 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $30, and can be purchased here.

Where: Sets off from SAAACAM’s La Villita headquarters (218 South Presa).

Get down with the residents of the San Antonio Zoo

Jungle Boogie Nights returns to the San Antonio Zoo this weekend with Noche de Musica, allowing families to take advantage of extended park hours while enjoying cumbia performances and Loteria games. And, of course, you’ll be able to see what the animals get up to in the evening hours.

When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Included with general admission; buy tickets here.

Where: San Antonio Zoo (3903 North St. Mary’s St.).

Finish off Pride Month with a bang

Pride celebrations continue with Saturday’s marquee Pride Bigger than Texas festival, set to take over Crockett Park. Food, entertainment and health resources will be on hand, and be sure to stick around the for the night parade later in the evening along North Main Avenue between West Dewey Place and East Euclid Avenue.

When: Saturday; festival scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., parade starts at 9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.