Join a cycling tour, see a show, experience the newest Briscoe exhibit this weekend in San Antonio

Here's your weekly roundup of the best reasons to get out of the house over the first weekend of June.

SAN ANTONIO — Kick off Pride Month by burning off some calories

San Antonio cyclists will take off from Crockett Park, north of downtown, Saturday morning for a guided ride visiting points of interest for the LGBTQ community around town. Grab your helmet, fill up a water bottle and don’t forget the sunscreen.

The 12-to-15-mile casual ride is being organized in collaboration with Pride Center San Antonio.

When: Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Ride begins at Crockett Park (1300 North Main Ave.).

Briscoe showcases the past and future of Western art

Pieces from nearly 20 artists help to visualize “a core set of criteria for what traditional Western art is” in the recently opened Briscoe Museum exhibit “The Sons of Charlie Russell: Cowboy Artists of America.”

The exhibit is accompanied by a summer calendar packed with related programming events, including a June 19 screening of the John Wayne classic “The Searchers,” a celebration of National Day of the Cowboy on July 23 and monthly demonstrations led by contemporary cowboy artists.

When: Currently running through Sept. 5.

Cost: Free with museum admission; buy tickets here.

Where: Briscoe Western Art Museum (210 West Market St.).

The Public raises the curtain on its latest show

San Antonio-based theater actors Lauren Esquivel and Grant Bryan headline “She Loves Me,” a 1930s-set “Shop Around the Corner”-esque production about bickering coworkers who, thanks to a newspaper ad, find themselves unknowingly sending love letters to one another. Its opening delayed by COVID-19, the play will finally open Friday.

Laura Michelle Wolfe Hoadley steps into the role of director for “She Loves Me,” which runs about two and a half hours (including a 15-minute intermission), and for which The Public is holding special ASL-interpreted performances on select nights.

When: Opens Friday, runs through June 12.

Cost: Tickets start at $45, including $30 specials for military personnel, students and seniors, as well as $15 for children 11 and under. Buy here.

Where: The Public Theater of San Antonio (800 West Ashby Place).

Unleash your inner medieval at a summer renaissance fair

Renaissance fairs are typically October affairs, but Historic Jackson Ranch on the northwest side is getting a head start with its own mutton-chompin’, flute-playin’, horseback-joustin’ celebration on Saturday. In addition to dance troupes, poetry and petting zoos, the Renaissance Fair at Historic Jackson Ranch will include vendors, costume contests and the opportunity to have your fortune told.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission with donation of canned or packaged item, or $5 for the San Antonio Food Bank.

Where: Historic Jackson Ranch (8910 Callaghan Rd.).

Kick back and do some grilling at the garden

You might not always think of barbecue and live music when you think about the San Antonio Botanical Garden, but that’s exactly what’s on tap for Friday evening at the Alamo City’s very own oasis.

At “Sipping and Searing,” the name says it all. Attendees will be able to partake in a sizzling parrillada, complete with live music and an interactive how-to on the basics of grilling. In other words: a perfect way to start off the summer in San Antonio.

When: Friday, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $50 for tickets, $45 for members.