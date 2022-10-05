Gorge on tacos, celebrate African culture, hang out at Tech Port this weekend in San Antonio

The weather's only getting hotter in the Alamo City. Perhaps the cure is some tacos and a show?

SAN ANTONIO — Chelsea Handler stops by the Majestic

Once cited by TIME as being among the 100 most influential people in the world, the comedian actress will bring her current tour to the heart of San Antonio this weekend. She’s remained as busy as ever, having starred in recent specials for Netflix and HBO Max while publishing her sixth book in 15 years with 2019’s “Life Will Be the Death of Me: …and You Too!”

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $49.50; buy here.

Where: The Majestic Theatre (224 East Houston St.).

Kevin Gates visits the south side

Hot off the release of his latest mixtape, “Only the Generals, Pt. II,” rapper Kevin Gates will be among the first musicians to visit Tech Port Center + Arena when he performs at the venue Saturday. The Louisiana native is no stranger to the upper echelons of the Billboard charts, and his third studio album – “Khaza” – is expected to drop at some point in 2022.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $54.50; buy here.

Where: Tech Port Center + Arena (3331 General Hudnell Dr.).

Taco Fest returns to Travis Park

San Antonians know ‘em. San Antonians love ‘em. And on Saturday afternoon, San Antonians will be able to explore the whole taco spectrum at Taco Fest 2022.

Likely a finely considered taco-stand menu, there will be a variety of options to choose from when visitors arrive at Travis Park (and don’t worry, each participating vendor is required to have “at least one” $2 taco option). Musical acts will also be performing all day – including local rock groups Fea and Piñata Protest – and visitors should also make time to attend the 12:30 salsa-making workshop and the taco debate to end all taco debates – is San Antonio or Austin the premiere taco destination? – later in the afternoon.

Find a full schedule of events and performances here.

When: Saturday, from noon to 11 p.m.

Cost: $20 for general admission tickets, $70 for VIP tickets. Free for children 9 and under. Buy tickets ahead of time here.

Where: Travis Park (301 East Travis St.).

What else you should know: No weapons of any kind will be allowed, nor will large backpacks, glass containers, outside food/drinks, chairs, fireworks, large umbrellas or unauthorized vendors.

Celebrate African culture and tradition

If you’re looking for a different cultural celebration to partake in on Saturday, the Pan-African Cultural Festival returns to Carver Library for the seventh year, featuring African dancing and music, fashion, storytelling, and activities for kids and adults alike. There will be food vendors on hand, as well as a chance to buy African-inspired products and accessories.

When: Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Carver Library (3350 East Commerce St.).

Classic rock comes to the Tobin

Best known as the lead singer and guitarist of English classic rock group The Moody Blues, Justin Hayward will perform an intimate show at the Carlos Alvarez Theater downtown. He’s been an on-and-off solo artist for 45 years, having written nearly 100 songs in that time while continuing to tour both individually and with The Moody Blues.

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $55, with VIP packages available for $185.