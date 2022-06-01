Celebrate Juneteenth, support local art and check out Blue Man Group this weekend in San Antonio

Here's what happening in the Alamo City over a jam-packed summer weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Get an education, get your funny bone tickled

Is 5,000 seconds enough time to become a scholar on Texas history? That’s what traveling comedian/showman/one-man-show extraordinaire J. Damian Gillen is betting with his live dinner show, the family-friendly “The History of Texas… in one darn early lesson.” (And, for those wondering, we did the math: 5,000 seconds is an hour and 23 minutes).

When: Friday, at 6 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $40; buy here.

Where: Little Italy Restaurant (824 Afterglow St.).

Tune in for a free concert by Agarita

Headlined by a performance of Bach’s iconic “The Goldberg Variations,” the San Antonio chamber ensemble is set to finish out its 2021-’22 season with a show at The Chapel of the Incarnate World. Stop by early to listen in on a chat with Gerald Self, a custom creator of harpsichords.

When: Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Chapel of the Incarnate Word (4503 Broadway).

Check out an iconic and idiosyncratic performing group

Thirty-five years after their inception, Blue Man Group – renowned for their fusion of live music, comedy and invention – continues to tour across the world. San Antonians will have not one, not two, but three chances to see them when they stop by the Tobin this weekend.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $39.50; buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

Explore a new gallery disrupting stereotypes associated with aging

Inspired by a similarly titled book in which 13 elder women reflect on the journeys they’ve taken in life, “Wonderful Old Women” – a new exhibit of several life-size oil paintings by local artist Gabbe Grodin, as well as a huge mosaic of smaller works – opens at the San Antonio gallery Bihl Haus on Saturday.

Food and drinks will be provided at the reception, as well as the opportunity to participate in Ladies’ Night Karaoke and buy the book which inspired the show.

When: Opens Saturday, runs through July 30.

Cost: Admission is free.

Where: Bihl Haus Arts (2803 Fredericksburg Rd.).

Soak in opera in the heart of San Antonio

Most probably assume opera performances must take place in the most pristine of indoor venues. Not so in the Alamo City, where OPERA San Antonio is preparing for an under-the-stars show Saturday evening “demonstrating the storytelling magic” of the genre. Families can come by early to participate in kid-friendly activities, and stick around until the end to catch the iconic light show “San Antonio | The Saga” projected onto San Fernando Cathedral.

When: Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Main Plaza (115 North Main Ave.).

Plus...

Serving as the kickoff event for San Antonio's official Pride Week festivities, Friday's Night Out at the Zoo is billed as being an all-ages, family-friendly event to celebrate the LGBTQ community. It's just one of several Pride events on the docket for this month.

Also being celebrated this weekend is Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Among the San Antonio events scheduled for this weekend are a farmer's market, pop-up shop, and documentary screening.