Catch a show, explore Native American cuisine, check out the San Antonio Book Fair this weekend

It's expected to be another scorcher in south Texas this weekend. Luckily, most of this weekend's main events are indoors.

SAN ANTONIO — Get a taste of Native American cuisine

The annual Cactus Blossom dinner provides San Antonians with a three-course exploration of indigenous Texan culinary culture, while also supporting programs led by the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions. On the menu for the 2022 dinner: pecan-smoked trout, bison meatballs served with roasted cactus and mini-sopes, and jicama-and-strawberry-stuffed puff pastries.

Accomplished chef Adán Medrano is the guest of honor for Cactus Blossom 2022, and the event also features cultural presentations, a silent auction and a Saturday screening of the documentary “Truly Texas Mexican," produced by Medrano.

When: Film screening on Friday at 6:30 p.m., dinner scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.

Cost: Dinner tickets begin at $75, film screening tickets are $10 (but included in dinner admission). Buy here.

Where: The Venues at San Fernando (231 West Commerce St.).

Young musicians strut their stuff at the Tobin

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio’s season-finale show will be one of its biggest of the year, bringing together all 10 orchestra groups of young San Antonio musicians for one concert in the heart of the city; those including YOSA Flute Choir, the YOSA Philharmonic and the YOSA Percussion Ensemble.

The show, dubbed YOSApalooza, will also be broadcast on the screen at Will Naylor Smith Plaza, just outside the Tobin.

When: Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are free, but must be secured ahead of time here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

Dive into all things literature

Nearly 100 authors are in the lineup for the Saturday return of the San Antonio Book Festival, which will also feature 60 sessions for guests to check out. Those include talks on poetry, trans literature, YA tales, and stories center on family, border culture and Texas life. Among this year’s guests: Janelle Monáe, Sandra Cisneros, Rep. Joaquin Castro and Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free for all visitors.

Where: Central Library (600 Soledad St.) and Southwest School of Art (300 Augusta St.).

Country superstardom comes to Bexar County

Country music fans in the Alamo City may still be irked after Eric Church cancelled on them in March, but they’ll have another reason to break out the cowboy boots and hats when the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band stops by Selma’s Real Life Amphitheater to usher in the summer. (No word if chicken-fried-on-a-stick will be available at the concession stand.)

When: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Cost: Lawn tickets $50, seats begin at $69.50. Buy here.

Where: Real Life Amphitheater (16765 Lookout Rd.).

The Public raises the curtain on its latest show

San Antonio-based theater actors Lauren Esquivel and Grant Bryan headline “She Loves Me,” a 1930s-set “Shop Around the Corner”-esque production about bickering coworkers who, thanks to a newspaper ad, find themselves unknowingly sending love letters to one another.

Laura Michelle Wolfe Hoadley steps into the role of director for “She Loves Me,” which runs about two and a half hours (including a 15-minute intermission), and for which The Public is holding special ASL-interpreted performances on select nights.

When: Opens Friday, runs through June 12.

Cost: Tickets start at $45, including $30 specials for military personnel, students and seniors, as well as $15 for children 11 and under. Buy here.

Where: The Public Theater of San Antonio (800 West Ashby Place).

Plus...

Looking to indulge in more theatre? You can do so from the comfort of your own home as Jump-Start Performance Co. provides an early virtual look at two original plays centered on the bonds between sisters. Viewing links will be distributed after "attendees" pay what they choose to secure a digital ticket.