West Knoxville couple goes viral on TikTok | 'We didn't realize our frosted glass window isn't that private'

18 million views later, people around the world know about the couple's see-through frosted glass window and how they are making the window worthwhile.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A husband-wife duo is going viral on the social media platform, TikTok, catching the attention of more than 18 million people.

Their West Knoxville home seems normal on the outside with normal windows, but it's deceiving on the side of the home.

"The window is in our bathroom and uh, we didn't realize frosted glass really isn't that private," Jill Santom said.

Santom and her husband have lived in the West Knoxville home since March 2020. But, a few weeks ago she found out her home isn't as private as she thought.

"One night I was getting my mail and my husband was up there in the bathroom with the light on and I glanced up and am like wow that's really bright compared to the darkness of the neighborhood," Santom said.

Santom grew curious and wondered if her neighbors had been able to see through the window this entire time.

With only one way to find out, she had her husband try out a little experiment that night.

"I ran inside and said hey go up there and pretend you are taking a shower just so I can see if people have been seeing us for a year up in our bathroom," Santom said. He took the task and really ran with it and did his best fake showering, acting he has ever done."

Santom shared the video on TikTok and didn't think it would reach a large audience.

"At the time I posted it, I had about 20 followers that I knew in real life," Santom said.

Immediately, the video went viral.

"Never in my mind did I think 20 million people would have viewed this video and we are horrified by our window," Santom said.

The viral video even caught the eyes of people across the world.

"We've had comments from people that have said an article from Australia brought me here and people said 'Hi, I'm from the Netherlands'," Santom said.

Now, the couple is learning to get creative and post more content with the see-through frosted glass window.

"We've posted follow-up videos doing the Home Alone scene," Santom said. "On Halloween, we did the Psycho shower scene."

She said they won't run out of ideas any time soon.

So, what's the solution to fix the window?

For now, the couple has decided to put up a curtain to have a sense of privacy. They take the curtain down when they decide to make more TikTok videos. While the couple has the window, that doesn't leave much to the imagination, they want to make the most of it.