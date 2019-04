SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Watch Live: The 2019 Fiesta Flambeau Parade is underway! Watch the country's largest illuminated night parade here!

RELATED: Best Bets - Saturday, April 27: Check out King William Fair and Fiesta Flambeau Parade!

RELATED: Twist the night away with Chubby Checker

RELATED: City sets scooter rules for Fiesta Parades