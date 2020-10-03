To protect from the coronavirus, flu and cold, The Centers for Disease Control told everyone to lather their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds.

To help, the CDC recommends humming "Happy Birthday" twice. But we started thinking, how can we make handwashing a little bit more fun?

One word — Selena.

We listened to multiple Selena songs and came up with a list of choruses that last around the 20-second mark:

No Debes Jugar 0.20

El Chico del Apartamento 512 0.20

La Carcacha 0.21

I'm Getting Used to You 0.21

Tus Desprecios 0.21

Dreaming of You 0.23

Como La Flor 0.24

Si Una Vez 0.25

Siempre Hace Frio 0.25

Amor Prohibido 0.26

So there you have it. If you're looking to get a quick jam session in between washing your hands, you have a mini Selena playlist right here.

And if you're looking to wash your hands to another song, you can check out Wash Your Lyrics' website. They create handwashing infographics based on song lyrics of your choice.

