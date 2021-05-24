Want to be in a SeaWorld commercial? Here's how you can get cast, but there's one catch

If you're "fun and outgoing" then SeaWorld San Antonio is asking you to be in their upcoming photoshoot. The gig does require riding some thriller roller coasters.

SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking to be in front of the camera? And do you love roller coasters?

If so, SeaWorld San Antonio has an opportunity you don't want to miss.

This Wednesday, May 26, the theme park is asking for people to participate in a photoshoot. But they don't want just anyone. According to a Facebook post, they are looking for "fun and outgoing" people. They also specified that it's not limited to certain ages or genders:

"We’re looking for people of all ages, including kids and families," the post said.

If you're interested, you could be casted as an extra or background talent. The catch? You need to be willing to "ride some of SeaWorld's thrilling roller coasters multiple times."

SeaWorld San Antonio is asking for people specifically in San Antonio and the surrounding areas to get in touch with them. The email address is specialevents@seaworld.com and you can tell them you're interested. The park will send additional details, including the time of the photoshoot for Wednesday.

As for where the video and pictures will end up – that part is vague. The post only said it's for "future commercial, internet and other uses."

Just a reminder, here are the two steps to take if you are interested in being a part of the photoshoot:

Send an email to specialevents@seaworld.com Explain that you want to participate on Wednesday