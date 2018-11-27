From the River Walk to "The Walking Dead!"

Being raised in a military family required Tamara Austin to be uprooted and relocated regularly. From Japan, where she was born, to England, to Germany, she never quite found her sense of “home” until her first encounter with acting and her first encounter with American soil, which both happened to be right here in Military City, U.S.A.

"I actually started acting in San Antonio," she said. It was in a Randolph High School theater class that she was bitten by the acting bug. "From there, I knew there was no stopping."

Those humble beginnings led her to appearing in flicks and series including "Banshee", "Nashville", "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" and "Dolphin Tale 2." Lately, she’s been promoting her latest project, "Christmas in Graceland," starring Wes Brown and Kelly Pickler. The production crew is said to be the first allowed to film behind the velvet ropes of Elvis Presley's famous Graceland mansion.

"Elvis Presley is very much alive in Memphis, Tennessee," Austin said. The excitement does not stop there. She’s also been dodging some zombies as the character Nora on "The Walking Dead."

