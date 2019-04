SAN ANTONIO — Artist Colton Valentine has created another masterpiece in the Five Points neighborhood.

This time, it's all in honor of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. A vigil honoring the musician who was fatally shot on March 31 is happening Tuesday night from 7 pm to 9 pm at 820 San Pedro.

John Hartsfield/ Facebook

John Hartsfield SAN ANTONIO | NIPSEY HUSSLE Candlelight Vigil tomorrow to Honor Legend Nipsey Hussle! Your legacy will live on Forever! Thank you @iamliljay for putting this together and @traeabn for leading the way...

Valentine is the same artist behind San Antonio's viral Cardi B mural.