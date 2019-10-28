SAN ANTONIO — Video being shared across social media appears to show rapper YG kicking out a fan from his show because he refused to curse President Donald Trump, according to USA Today.

YG performed this weekend to a packed crowd at Mala Luna. He's been a huge critic of the president since 2016.

In the video, he pulls the audience member on stage and asked him to say "(*expletive*) Donald Trump".

The audience member is seen shaking his head. That's when YG appears to kick him off the stage.

"No, you won't?" YG asked in the video. "Get his (expletive) out of here. Get him off stage... He's a Donald Trump supporter, get his (expletive) out of here."

Twitter

You can see the full social media video here.

USA Today reached out both Mala Luna and YG and has not received a response.