Hold on to your broomsticks, gather your galleons and prepare yourselves.

Vans, the footwear and apparel company best known for its casual skate shoes, has begun selling Harry Potter-themed items on its website.

The line was announced in April, to plenty of fanfare and anticipation.

Thursday, the Vans website was updated with more than 70 items. Now, whether you're a Griffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw, you can show your love for the magical books and movies.

Items for sale include classic Vans sneakers in a variety of patterns and colors, as well as shirts, sweatshirts and even socks! Check out some of the items below, and view the entire collection on the Vans website.

Vans/Vans.com

Vans/Vans.com

Vans/Vans.com

