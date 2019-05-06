Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 20 because Fight Night on ESPN is returning to the Alamo City.
The event will air live from the AT&T Center with preliminaries kicking off at 5 p.m.
Doors open at 4 p.m. and all UFC live events will be available in both English and Spanish.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. central time. A special ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday June 6 at 10 a.m. central. And UFC Fight Club members can purchase tickets now.
Announced contenders on the card include:
No. 3 ranked Liz Carmouche (13-6, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.) facing No. 5 Roxanne Modafferi (23-16, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.)
No. 5 bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington (9-8, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.) against No. 9 Irene Aldana (10-4, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico)
No. 15 ranked lightweight contender and Texas native James Vick (13-3, fighting out of Fort Worth, Tex.) against Dan Hooker (18-8, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand)
Former flyweight title challenger Ray Borg (11-4, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) against undefeated newcomer Gabriel Silva (7-0, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Perennial fan favorite Alex Caceres (14-12 1NC, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) squares off with Steven Peterson (17-8, fighting out of Dallas, Texas)
Sam Alvey (33-11 1NC, fighting out of Temecula, Calif.) goes for his 20th career knockout win against Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Klidson Abreu (14-3, fighting out of Bairro Alto, State of Paraná, Brazil)
Dana White’s Contender Series signee Domingo Pilarte (8-1, fighting out of Houston, Texas) debuts against Felipe Colares (8-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
In a clash of bantamweight prospects, Mario Bautista (6-1, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) takes on Jin Soo Son (9-3, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea)
The event will pack a punch, so get your tickets while they last!