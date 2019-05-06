Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 20 because Fight Night on ESPN is returning to the Alamo City.

The event will air live from the AT&T Center with preliminaries kicking off at 5 p.m.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and all UFC live events will be available in both English and Spanish.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. central time. A special ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday June 6 at 10 a.m. central. And UFC Fight Club members can purchase tickets now.

Announced contenders on the card include:

The event will pack a punch, so get your tickets while they last!