Two top ghost tours in the U.S. can be found in San Antonio and New Braunfels 👻

Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours and New Braunfels Ghost Tours made USA Today's top 10 list of ghost tours across the country.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Did you know, the Alamo City and surrounding area is home to not one – but two of the country's top ghost tours? Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours is #2 and New Braunfels Ghost Tours is #9, according to USA Today's top 10 list of ghost tours.

The tales and stories you probably won't learn about in history class come to life at night when you take a guided stroll or bus ride through downtown San Antonio. In New Braunfels, it's strictly a walking tour.

For the Sisters Grimm tours, they're touted as giving guests a chance to "take a peek inside the Menger Hotel, the 'Most Haunted Hotel in Texas,' and just a block away, peer into the Emily Morgan Hotel, one of the city’s first hospitals and where many men and women lost their lives. Explore the San Fernando Cathedral, where people are buried within the walls and visitors claim to see faces mysteriously appear. Uncover the legends behind Bexar County Jail."

The authors of "Haunted History of Old San Antonio," James and Lauren Swartz, lead the way and decide for yourself what truly lurks behind the Alamo City’s fabled past.

For New Braunfels Ghost Tours, people meet up in front of Naegelin's Bakery, located at 129 South Seguin Street at 7:45 p.m. for the tours that begin at 8 p.m. Their haunted, historical guided walking tour of downtown takes a look at the town's "rich in history with some spooky and colorful tales."

The 90-minute walking tours are held on Friday and Saturday. They also do private tours and at one point were doing private pub crawls, too.

An upcoming tour for next month is designated as the company's annual charity event – and it has a personal connection to one of the staff members.