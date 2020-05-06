x
Topgolf San Antonio to reopen with new precautions after coronavirus closure

Officials announced a plan for reopening June 8 that includes social distancing, cleaning after each group, and employees wearing masks.
Credit: Anna Webber
Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO — Topgolf announced that they will reopen their San Antonio location on June 8 with several new safety precautions due to coronavirus.

Company officials say they have installed new dividers between their outdoor hitting bays, which will be cleaned after every group along with golf balls, clubs, and game screens.

Six feet of social distance will be emphasized, and the company is offering online reservations. Employees will be required to wear masks during shifts and will need to wear gloves while handling food and drinks.

