SAN ANTONIO — Fans of Tony Bennett are hoping he leaves his heart in San Antonio!

The iconic musician is set to perform at the Majestic Theater on October 9 as part of his “I Left My Heart” Tour.

The 19-time Grammy Award-winning singer’s music spans over six decades. His hits include “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco”. He celebrated his 90th birthday in 2016 and he is still going strong.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, August 23, at 11:00 a.m. They are available at ticketmaster.com and at the Majestic Theatre Box Office.

