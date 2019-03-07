SAN ANTONIO — From his many roles on "In Living Color" to his African warrior contortionist bit with Jim Carey in Ace Ventura 2: When Nature Calls, many would say Tommy Davidson is a comedic genius. He visited San Antonio for part of his stand-up tour at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club and to reminisce on some of his past experiences in the Alamo City.

“I actually shot that scene right here in San Antonio,” he said, referring to his fight with Jim Carey on Ace Ventura 2: When Nature Calls. “I was in that backpack for approximately ten minutes.”

To learn more about tickets to see him live, click here. Showtimes for this weekend are below.

Friday, July 5 | 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 6 | 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Sunday July 7 | 7:30 p.m.

