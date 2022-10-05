The Tobin just announced a bunch of new shows for late 2022, early 2023

"Legally Blonde," "Tootsie" and "9 to 5: The Musical" are among the productions coming to downtown San Antonio in the next year.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians who love theater, the natural world and singing '70s blues rock in the shower have reason to be excited this week: Tobin Center added a slew of new events to its calendar on Tuesday, including visiting productions of "Tootsie," a "Legally Blonde" musical and more National Geographic talks.

Before those shows come to the downtown venue, Grammy-winning classic rock group The Doobie Brothers, joined by Michael McDonald, will stop by the Alamo City as part of their ongoing 50th anniversary tour on Oct. 8. Having been recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they'll be headlining the Tobin's fall benefit concert, tickets for which start at $99 (anyone interested by stop by the box office or call 210-223-8624 to purchase).

Also announced Tuesday is the next slate of Signature Series theater productions. Those include a Christmastime magic showcase by The Illusionists (Dec. 16); a musical staging of the 1980 movie "9 to 5" (Feb. 13 and Feb. 14); a contemporary take on the comedy "Legally Blonde" (March 6); and on onstage rendition of "Tootsie" (May 2 and May 3).

An expanded selection in the Tobin's Nat Geo Live series is also on the docket. Those events feature modern-day explorers recounting their experiences against the backdrop of photos and video. The newly announced talks are Oct. 2's "Capturing the Impossible," led by extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith; Jan. 15's "Untamed," about how photographer Filipe DeAndrade was raised by animals; March 19's "Secrets of Whales," featuring a veteran underwater photographer; and June 11, 2023's "Cosmic Adventures," led by an aerospace engineer who's helped hunt for planets beyond the Milky Way.