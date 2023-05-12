Tobin announces 2023-'24 shows, reveals new series focused on innovation and diversity

Single-event tickets go on sale June 21 for next season's slate.

SAN ANTONIO — Two Broadway musicals centered around the songs of world-famous acts will make their San Antonio debuts as part of the Tobin Center's 2023-'24 season, announced Wednesday night at the downtown performing arts venue.

"Jagged Little Pill," visiting for four shows in September, features music created by singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette in a story about acceptance and empowerment. The production, which debuted in 2018, has big-name talent behind it, including Tony-award winning director Diane Paulus and Oscar-nominated writer Diablo Cody.

Coming in the summer of 2024, meanwhile, is "The Cher Show," which tells the life story of its eponymous music icon, backed by 35 of her hit songs and Tony-winning cache. No fewer than three actresses play Cher at various points in her life. "The Cher Show" will be at the Tobin on June 12 and 13.

Next year's dance performances at the Tobin run the gamut, from classic Disney fantasy to the energy of the Alvin Ailey's contemporary choreography. Rounding out the 2023-'24 Tobin Dance Series is a visit from the all-male ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, which blends dance with comedy, and a 2024 visit from self-proclaimed “rebellious” dance company Pilobolus, which for 50 years has been inspired by “the beauty and power of connected bodies.”

New for next year, however, is a Tobin initiative that Director of Community Engagement Rick Fredrick said was "designed to further enrich the San Antonio community" while contributing "to its vibrant cultural landscape." Dubbed 100A Productions, Fredrick cited community inclusion, collaboration and creativity as key tenants of the series.

The inaugural season for 100A will encompass two fully produced shows, both of which will be performed in the smaller Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater: "The 39 Steps," a remix of the Alfred Hitchcock classic featuring 150 characters played by just four cast members, and "Crimes of the Heart," a Mississippi-set show about how three young sisters must "escape the past to seize the future" amid individual struggle. Four stage readings are also planned as part of the 100A series.

Among other single-day events announced for the Tobin's next season are a solo concert by Mandy Patinkin next March; a November benefit concert headlined by Wynonna Judd; and several lectures exploring "iconic pieces of musical theater and the artists who created them," in a program dubbed "Curtain Talks and Cocktails."

Single-show tickets for Signature Series, Dance Series and 100A productions go on sale June 21. See the full schedule of announced performances below:

"The 39 Steps" (100A) Thursday, August 31 - 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 - 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 - 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 - 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"Jagged Little Pill" (Signature Series) Friday, Sept. 22 - 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 - 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 - 2 p.m.

Ballet San Antonio: "Beauty and the Beast" (Dance Series) Saturday, Oct. 14 - 7:30 p.m.

"Jesus Christ Superstar" (Signature Series) Friday, Nov. 17 - 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 - 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (Dance Series) Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 - 8 p.m.

"My Fair Lady" (Signature Series) Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 - 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 - 2 p.m.

"Pretty Woman" (Signature Series) Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (Dance Series) Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.

"Crimes of the Heart" (100A) Thursday, March 7, 2024 - 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2024 - 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2024 - 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024 - 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Saturday, March 16, 2024 - 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 16, 2024 - 8 p.m. Pilobolus: Re-creation (Dance Series) Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - 8 p.m.

"Hairspray" (Signature Series) Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.

"The Cher Show" (Signature Series) Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.

