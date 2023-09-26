Timeline: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Love Story'

Taylor Swift is a self-proclaimed "Mastermind," but Travis Kelce may have taken that title for himself with his efforts to get the pop star's attention.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the hottest new couple taking the internet by storm.

Some fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, have already dubbed the pop star and football pro "America's Royal Couple."

Here's a timeline of their relationship, from Kelce first admitting he hoped to meet Swift at her record-breaking "Eras Tour" to the duo being spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

July 26

Kelce visited his home stadium—this time from the bleachers—to see Swift during her "Eras Tour" stop in Kansas City in early July. He talked about the experience on the podcast he shares with his brother, "New Heights," admitting that he was disappointed he didn't get to meet Swift at the show and give her a friendship bracelet—something that fans have been exchanging at each show—with his "number" on it.

When older brother Jason asked if Travis meant his jersey number or phone number, the Chiefs' tight end jokingly responded, "You know which one."

All is quiet...

Aside from a few passing references to Taylor Swift on the Chiefs' social media and "New Heights" that were mostly brushed off as meant to tease the younger Kelce, no other dating rumors surfaced for more than a month.

...until Sept. 14

Jason Kelce appeared on the Amazon Prime postgame show to chat with NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who jumped on the opportunity to inquire about his brother's rumored romance.

"I've seen these rumors; I cannot comment," Kelce laughed. "...I don't really know what's going on there."

Sept. 20

The elder Kelce once again fielded questions about Travis' love life as a guest on the WIP Morning Show, a sports radio show based in Philadelphia—which is also home to Jason's Eagles.

The Birds star once again left a "Blank Space" where fans were hoping for answers.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about what's happening with Travis's love life, and I try to keep, you know, his business kind of his business, and stay out of that world, but having said that...I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true...naw I'm joking," Jason Kelce said.

Sept. 21

Pat McAfee finally got a chance to talk to the source itself about the rumors: Travis Kelce. Fans were floored when Kelce revealed he "threw the ball in [Taylor's] court," inviting her to come watch him in an NFL game.

"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead," Kelce said. "...We'll see what happens in the near future."

Sept. 24

Turns out the future was a lot nearer than Swifties ever dared to hope.

Swift was spotting cheering on her rumored beau from a private box—sitting right next to his mom, the beloved Donna Kelce.

After the game, Kelce and Swift were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium together.

When it comes to this new romance, it doesn't seem like Swift has plans to "Shake It Off" anytime soon.