Time to put on your glam boots! A brunch fashion show is coming to San Antonio 👢

Anthony Ryan Auld, the season 2 winner of Project Runway will be featured at the fashion show that is set to take place May 23.

SAN ANTONIO — It's time to put on your best outfit paired with your favorite earrings, your cutest bag and finishing the look off with your most dashing shoes... Why? It's time to stunt... at brunch in San Antonio!

Bistr09 is hosting a fashion show brunch event featuring the season 2 winner of Project Runway All Stars, Anthony Ryan Auld, on May 23 from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.

So what should you expect?

There will be brunch with many food options and cocktails along with a runway show, according to a press release.

The show will showcase models strutting their stuff in their newest designs, which is all apart of Auld's clothing brand, COULEUR + BLINDÉ.

Auld is a San Antonio based fashion designer from Louisiana who not only won season 2 of Project Runway, he was also a fan favorite.

Auld lives in San Antonio and his boutique located in Alamo Heights on Broadway Street.