SAN ANTONIO — Temperatures in the mid-30s didn't stop hundreds of San Antonians from lining up for the grand opening of the state's fifth IKEA on Wednesday morning.

The mega furniture store in northeast San Antonio officially opens its doors at 9 am, but people have been in line since the middle of the night.

Entertainment, including live music and a DJ, kicked off at 6 am. The grand opening ceremony starts at 8:15 am, and doors will open at 9 am that morning.

Grand-opening goers have the chance to win several major giveaways:

IKEA Welcome: The first 200 children 12 & younger in line will receive a free "FAMNIG" heart-shaped soft toy. The first 1,000 adults will receive a special welcome gift.

IKEA Welcome Sweepstakes: Visitors in line before 8 AM for the grand opening will be entered for a chance to win one of three gift cards for $500, $1500, and $2,000.

IKEA FAMILY $250 Gift Card Giveaway: Customers who join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program in-store or who scan their loyalty card at the story are automatically entered for a chance to win one of twenty $250 gift cards.

IKEA Live Oak Offer: Loyalty members who spend a minimum of $125 and use their IKEA FAMILY card from February 13-24 will receive a coupon for $20 off their next purchase of $100 or more. Customers must opt-in to receive IKEA FAMILY emails.

KENS 5 was there dark and early for all the fun!