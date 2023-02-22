Check out a punk rock play, visit frozen dinosaurs, support Black restaurants this weekend in San Antonio

Here's what's on tap across the Alamo City🏙

SAN ANTONIO — Don't be fooled by the thermometer: It's technically still winter in San Antonio. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't take advantage of the beautiful 80-degree weather this weekend to visit hot events around town.

(And if you're trying to avoid the heat, not to worry: There's indoor events for you, too.)

See below for some of the hottest-ticket items around the Alamo City.

Take a bite out of Black Restaurant Week

Craving Jamaican cuisine, baked vegan treats, soul food or Caribbean jerk chicken? Make it a cross-San Antonio food tour and visit Black-owned eateries participating in the return of Black Restaurant Week San Antonio, kicking off Sunday.

Nearly 30 Alamo City restaurants, caterers and food trucks are partners in the 2023 event, which has become an annual staple since kicking off just a few years ago. You’ll also have a chance to help hungry neighbors while chowing down; $1 from every purchase of a Black Restaurant Week 2023 special dish will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.

When: Runs Sunday through March 5

Cost: Various prices.

Where: Most participating restaurants are in northern San Antonio neighborhoods. See the map here.

New Public production carries punk-rock influences

“Fabulous Monsters,” an entirely original production that takes audiences on “a musical journey through punk rock in LA” through the eyes of women rockers, debuts this weekend at the Public Theater of San Antonio. Featuring original songs from San Antonio-based group Fea, “Fabulous Monsters” (which skews mature in its content, including occasional strong language) showcases a musical genre and community not historically represented on theater stages.

When: Opens Friday, runs through March 19

Cost: Tickets cost $15 for kids, $45 for adults, $30 for military members, first responders and others. Buy here.

Where: Public Theater of San Antonio (800 West Ashby Place).

Agarita’s next (free) public show

The San Antonio chamber ensemble Agarita is heading to the botanical garden for another performance Saturday, this one featuring guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas. Born in Spain, Villegas has forged a global reputation while playing in dozens of countries, often alongside major-city orchestras.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend; reserve your seat here.

Where: The Betty Kelso Center at San Antonio Botanical Garden (555 Funston Place).

New Witte exhibit unearths frozen dinos

Calling all dinosaur enthusiasts: A new exhibit opening at the Witte showcases large-scale replicas of the beasts that ruled over present-day Antarctica millions of years ago, when the region was lush forest. “Antarctic Dinosaurs: A Forest Frozen In Time” highlights both the dinosaurs of the Jurassic era as well as the geological evolution that made Antarctica what it is today.

When: Opens Saturday, runs through Sept. 10.

Cost: Tickets cost $6, in addition to general Witte admission. Buy here.

Where: Witte Museum (3801 Broadway)

Ancient Rome comes to South Texas

Various pieces will be on display in the U.S. for the first time ever when “Roman Landscapes: Visions of Nature and Myth from Rome and Pompeii” opens at the San Antonio Museum of Art this weekend.

The massive new exhibit provides visitors with a look at more than 60 works, including paintings, sculptures and mosaics that paint a picture of the political and cultural values of ancient Rome.

When: Opens Friday, on display through May 21.

Cost: Free with general museum admission. Buy tickets here.

Where: San Antonio Museum of Art (200 West Jones Ave.)

Plus...

August Wilson's famed stage play "Fences" closes its run at the Classic Theatre of San Antonio this weekend. The organization says many of its shows have sold out, but if you're looking to grab one of the few tickets left click here.

Over the Tobin, former "American Idol" finalist Haley Reinhart will perform at the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater as she tours the country to promote her newest album. She boasts a voice that the New York Times has called "smooth" with an "engine-revving churn." Tickets for the Friday show start at $35; buy here.

Finally: If you haven't pulled out your cowboy get-up for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo yet, this weekend is your last chance! The 2023 event will close out with performances by Nelly and Gary Allan, and the weather will be beautiful for families to hit the carnival too.