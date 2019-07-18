If you thought igloos were only made of snow, a Garden Dome Igloo is breaking that reality.

With its maximum solar gain, optimal airflow and $1,200 price tag, this dome is probably like nothing you've ever seen.

"The geodesic form of the dome allows for the most robust design possible to withstand the strong wind (up to 31 mi/h) or lying snow conditions (max. 90 lbs)," is said underneath the product photo.

For those of you who played or remember Club Penguin, this is your chance to design your igloo in real life, maybe even adding some furniture or plant decor.

You can also receive free shipping on the igloo and $50 off if you're approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card.