There are two words beginning with "b" that many people simply adore: babies and burritos.

So what if those two completely opposite things merged?

Well, they did. Ranging anywhere from $10 to $50, your baby can be swaddled in a burrito-looking blanket.

"From their sweet rosy cheeks to their delectable little toes, you know your baby looks good enough to eat, and now he or she can dress the part with this fiesta-worthy rendition of swaddling clothes," is said under Amazon's product description.

Amazon, Flour Tortilla 22" Blanket Baby Swaddle with Hat

The 22-inch blanket, which includes a matching hat, is made of 75 percent polyester and 25 percent cotton fabric.

If you tuck your child in like a burrito, make it come to life with a burrito blanket.