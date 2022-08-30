Catch a cheap movie, jam out to Modest Mouse or explore Nigerian culture this weekend in San Antonio

The school year may have started, but there's no shortage of ways to relax this weekend in the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Modest Mouse stops by the south side

Tickets are still available for Modest Mouse’s Saturday show at Tech Port Center & Arena, where the Grammy-nominated indie rock group is playing following the release of their latest album. It’s the band’s last scheduled Texas concert for the time being.

When: Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $28.50; buy here.

Where: Tech Port Center and Arena (3331 General Hudnell Dr.).

New art showcased in Southtown

A pair of new exhibits – one of them featuring works by a Dallas-born artist, the other by a Colombian painter – open at Presa House Gallery this weekend.

Ari Brielle’s “27” explores “contemporary Black experiences” through the lens of the women in her life for an installation that brings together various mediums, including photography, sound and drawing. The artist calls her solo exhibit “an ode to the women who raised me.”

The work of Rossana Romero is just as personal, visualizing her experience of leaving her home country at a young age with the textures of migration and other sociopolitical issues. Romero’s exhibit, titled “Home is just an idea in my head,” is vividly imagined.

When: The exhibits open Saturday, and will be on display through Sept. 24. The gallery is open by appointment.

Where: Presa House Gallery (725 South Presa St.).

Nigeria is front and center in south Texas

Sing, eat and dance your way through Nigerian culture at the family-friendly A Taste of Nigerian Festival. The event, touring across the country, also touts a Nigerian fashion show and market.

When: Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m.

Cost: $10 for advance tickets, $20 at the door; buy here. Kids get in free.

Where: Lagos Buka Bar and Grill (6060 Montgomery Dr., Suite 101).

Agarita kicks off a new season

A fifth season of free and inventive concerts for the San Antonio chamber ensemble starts at the Carver Community Cultural Center, where Agarita will play alongside two members of the Harlem Quartet. Saturday’s music will range from Mozart classics to contemporary works by Cuban composer Guido López-Gavilán.

When: Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Carver Community Cultural Center (226 North Hackberry St.).

Watch a cinema classic backdropped by a live score

A group of Austin-based musicians, Montopolis, will tear down the fourth wall with their instruments Saturday at Blue Star, where they’ll provide the music in real-time to a screening of the film “Man with a Movie Camera.” The 1929 documentary is regarded as one of the most influential and experimental movies of all time thanks to its various techniques. The original score is composed by Texas musician Justin Sherburn.

When: Saturday, at 8 p.m. The movie’s runtime is 68 minutes.

Cost: Tickets are $10; buy here.

Where: The Brick at Blue Star (108 blue Star).

Plus...

The start of a new month means another First Friday at Blue Star, and thus a new round of opening nights for new exhibitions. This month's include documentary photography from abroad, as well as a multidisciplinary installation exploring "space, myth and geography."