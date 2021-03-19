There's a 'World Water Day' scavenger hunt happening in San Antonio

You can join SA River Authority for an interactive scavenger hunt exploring water-themed public artwork along the San Antonio River and San Pedro Creek.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to get outdoors, you can join the San Antonio River Foundation, San Antonio River Authority and San Pedro Creek Culture Park for an interactive scavenger hunt exploring water-themed public artwork

The event will take place along the San Antonio River and San Pedro Creek. Participants will be able to get out, safely explore their city and appreciate some of the aquatic amenities throughout San Antonio, according to a press release.

Schedule of Events:

Activity Kit Giveaway (Saturday, March 20 between 12 to 1 p.m.): To kick off the scavenger hunt, they will be giving away a limited amount of activity kits to participants who arrive at Confluence Park. Each kit will be filled with an assortment of recreational items for families to #DiscoverYourRiver. They ask that you please wear masks and practice safe social distancing when picking up your activity kit. Limit one per family.

Water Scavenger Hunt (Saturday, March 20 until Sunday, March 21): Participants can submit their completed scavenger hunts by tagging @SARiverFoundation, @SanAntonioRiver and @SanPedroCreek in their carousel of images on Instagram or Facebook, or they can email their image files to confluencepark@sariverfound.org.

Grand Prize Winner Announcement (Monday, March 22nd): One grand prize winner will receive a kayaking trip for four from Mission Adventure Tours. Winner will be chosen from all of the completed entries and announced on the San Antonio River Foundation, San Antonio River Authority and San Pedro Creek Culture Park's social media channels on Monday.