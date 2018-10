Big Bounce America is a touring experience that takes the world's biggest bounce house across the country and it's BACK in San Antonio!

From October 19 to 21, the world's biggest bounce house will be located at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex on the east side of town, across the highway from the AT&T Center.

Tickets for the event range from $10 to $21. To buy tickets and for additional details, you can visit Big Bounce America's official website.

