It promises to be your childhood nightmares come to life. A film called "The Curse of La Llorona" is due to be released April 19, 2019.

New Line Cinema announced the plans ahead of its annual "ScareDiego" presentation, Variety reported.

The movie was reportedly titled "The Children" originally. Variety cites that it will be set in 1970s Los Angeles and center on a social worker raising two kids.

The Curse of La Llorona - coming April 2019. #LaLloronaMovie pic.twitter.com/IjdVsKtlOZ — La Llorona Movie (@lalloronamovie) July 13, 2018

That's when things get spooky. The character in the upcoming film will reportedly find similarities between a case she’s investigating and "supernatural occurrences haunting her own family."

Mexican folklore holds that La Llorona is the weeping ghost of a woman who has lost her children and searches for them in a river. The ghost is also said to cause misfortune for those who encounter her.

Actors Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, Roman Christou, Raymond Cruz, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Patricia Velasquez are set to star in “The Curse of La Llorona.”

WATCH the trailer here:

