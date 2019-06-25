If you or someone you know has been married for many, many years, you may qualify to enter a cute contest!

Singer-songwriter Karen Sokolof Javitch is looking for the longest married couple so she can dedicate her 'Anniversary Song' to them.

“Everyone knows the ‘Happy Birthday’ song, yet we all stumble when we try to sing a song for someone’s anniversary,” said Javitch.

To "reward" their faithfulness, the singer has also pledged to donate $1,000 to a charity of their choice.

If you want to register for the contest, you can visit Karen's website, listen to the anniversary song and send in the corresponding information.

“My anniversary song is short and very easy to learn. Now when you go to someone’s anniversary party, you’ll know what to sing,” said Javitch.