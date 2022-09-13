The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle! presented by Lighthouse Artspace, a holiday experience for whole family

The show opens on November 19.

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready for some magical holiday fun for the whole family!

The producers of Immersive Van Gogh is bringing the ultimate holiday experience, The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle! to San Antonio.

The show opens on November 19 at Lighthouse Artspace downtown on Burleson Street. The show runs through December 31.

For nearly 130 years, The Nutcracker has enchanted children around the world. Now your family can experience the timeless holiday tale like never before – brought to life on a majestic scale!

You will enjoy the immersive projections, magical special effects, meet a life-sized nutcracker and have the opportunity to take great holiday photos.

Enjoy Tchaikovsky’s iconic music from The Nutcracker, including iconic selections like “The March of The Toys” and “The Dance of The Sugar Plum Fairy”, while you are immersed in 500,000 cubic feet of holiday wonder!

Make your holiday season one to remember!