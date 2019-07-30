SAN ANTONIO — If you're a "Golden Girls" fan, now is your chance to grab tickets to see the show, but with a twist.

The Charline McCombs Empire Theatre is hosting "The Golden Girls Show, a Puppet Parody" on November 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

"Get ready for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads and the elegant art of the quick-witted put-down," the press release says.

You can grab your tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m. online, in person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office or over the phone at (800) 982-2787.

You can expect the puppets to "thank you for being a friend."