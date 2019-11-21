SAN ANTONIO — The Historic Sunset Station is set to transform into The Espee at St. Paul Square, an entertainment venue set to bring "economic growth and prosperity" to the Historic St. Paul Square District.

East Commerce Realty, LLC. announced the revitalization Thursday, describing how the venue will be designated for concerts, shows and events.

"We see the potential that exists here, and we are confident that promoting The Espee as a music venue will help the East Side of downtown to continue to grow and prosper," said , former Co-Founder of REATA Real Estate and current Senior Vice President at CBRE.

A lineup of upcoming performances and events at The Espee will be announced this spring. For more information, visit the venue's Facebook.