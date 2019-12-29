A new decade is just days away, and there is a lot that has happened in the world of pop culture between 2010 and now.

We've picked some of our favorites, starting with "Bieber fever" in 2010.

His song "Baby" dropped in January of 2010 to kick off the decade. He then went on to release more hits like "Sorry", and even featured in "Despacito."

We had a Summer Olympics to remember in 2016.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles exploded onto the scene by leading the women's team to gold and capturing another three for herself in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Michael Phelps returned from retirement to become the most decorated athlete for the fourth Olympics in a row, winning four golds and one silver.

A moment at the 2017 Oscars was probably one we won't be forgetting anytime soon. La La Land was mistakenly called as Best Picture but was corrected to Moonlight.

The last decade has been a big one for movie franchises.

The Harry Potter series came to an end with Deathly Hollows part one and two coming out in 2010 and 2011. The eight film series is fourth all time in top grossing franchises, making a total of $2.7 billion worldwide.

The first Avengers movie was released in 2012. All four films were hits in the box office, and Avengers End Game landed as the highest-grossing film of all time.

Then, we got a new Star Wars trilogy with the last of the three movies in theaters now, and the first female lead in a Star Wars film.

Lin Manuel Miranda's smash-hit Hamilton took Broadway and the world by storm.

The Pulitzer Prize winning show took home 11 Tonys in 2016, on its way to breaking the all-time Broadway box office record.

The last 10 years we have seen the start of the streaming wars.

Netflix became the most valuable stock of the decade thanks to all of it's original content, like Stranger Things.

Disney, Apple, Hulu and Amazon all invested big on new original content and pulled people from traditional cable to online streaming.

Lastly, "Baby Shark" went viral. Racking up more than four billion views on Youtube, it's just a sign that more and more content is moving online.

Who knows what the next decade has in store, but we're ready for it!