What to watch: the best shows to stream on Netflix right now

Fans of 'The Office' will want to get ready to laugh at Steve Carell again

CLEVELAND — Binge-watching has become a way of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, and streaming services have been releasing new content almost-daily to account for the increased viewing.

HBO just launched their latest streaming app, 'HBO Max,' filled with TV shows and movies you love, as well as originals.

Although Netflix doesn't have a new app, they do have new TV shows that are worth checking out. Here are three of the best.

1. Sweet Magnolias: (streaming now). The show follows three best friends finding their way after divorce, kids, and careers. The ladies come together to pull a huge project that may just be the new start they have each so desperately been looking for. This show is guaranteed to make you smile, laugh, cry, and every emotion in between.

2. History 101: (streaming now). If you have put off learning something all of the stay-at-home order, now is your chance. Episodes of 'History 101' are only 20 minutes long, and are education and fun all wrapped into one. Learn about feminism, the space race, robots... and many more topics. This show gives viewers the chance to come out of this pandemic looking like the smartest person in your friend group.

3. Space Force: (streaming 5/29). Fans of 'The Office,' Steve Carell is back. Space Force packs a punch with big names like Ben Schwartz, John Malkovich, and Lisa Kudrow. Follow the shenanigans after Carell's character is put in charge of the latest branch of the United States military, Space Force. Guaranteed laughs.